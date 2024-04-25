AIRLINK 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.54%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
FCCL 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.02%)
FFBL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
HUBC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.31%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.9%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 133.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.85%)
PAEL 23.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
PTC 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.58%)
SEARL 57.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.05%)
SNGP 67.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.52%)
SSGC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.19%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 72.86 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2%)
UNITY 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.39%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 7,523 Increased By 30.6 (0.41%)
BR30 24,682 Increased By 123.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 72,325 Increased By 273.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 23,831 Increased By 22.9 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks edge higher as sentiment improves

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 10:37am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Thursday, as market sentiment improved after strategists from global investment houses upgraded their views on Chinese shares.

HSBC said on Thursday that its funds have built significant exposure to mainland China equities.

“Global emerging market (GEM) funds have rolled back on their underweight on mainland China and turned neutral, while Asia’s funds exposure on the market is now at a seven-month high,” strategists at HSBC said in a note.

Earlier this week, UBS analysts forecast foreign investors would gradually return to China’s market via the Stock Connect as market sentiment and the macro environment improve. The bank’s strategists upgraded MSCI China equities to “overweight”.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.17% at 3,049.90 points.

China stocks higher as investors gauge US rate outlook

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.24%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.59%, the consumer staples sector down 0.2%, the real estate index up 1.07% and the healthcare sub-index up 1%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.47% to 6,129.01, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.55% at 17,295.93.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.45%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.33% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.21%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.47% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 2.01%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.2469 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 7.2461.

The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Ninebot Ltd, up 16.94%, followed by Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd, gaining 11.81%, and Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co Ltd, up by 10.21%.

The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were XiAn Qujiang Cultural Tourism Co Ltd, down 10%, followed by Zhejiang Biyi Electric Appliance Co Ltd, losing 10%, and Zhejiang Yingfeng Technology Co Ltd, down by 9.928%.

China shares China stocks

Comments

200 characters

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks edge higher as sentiment improves

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Oil steady as market weighs US demand concerns, Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Read more stories