PHDEC to address issue of green potato black-heart disease

LAHORE: Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) recently brought together stakeholders and experts to address the issue of green potato black-heart disease which has caused over 68 per cent decline in potato exports to Russia during the eight months of financial year 2023-24.

Pakistan is among the top 15 largest producers of potato in the world with annual production of 8 MMT and ranks 8th in the export with annual export of $216 million (FY 2022-2023).

The supply of Pakistani potatoes to Russia in the financial year 2022-2023 amounted to 10.3 thousand tons worth US$ 3.04 million. Deliveries of Pakistani potatoes to Russia during 8 months of 2023-2024 reached 1.43 thousand tons worth US$ 0.4 million. In terms of quantity, the supply of Pakistani potatoes to Russia during 8 months of financial year decreased by 68.61%, whereas in value terms the supply dropped by 75.22% as compared to 2022-2023.

Taking the cognizance of the situation, PHDEC take the issue on board and conducted a webinar on the topic of “Managing Quality Issues in Potato Exports to Global Markets: Focus on to Address the Green Potatoes and Black Heart Disease”.

Expert from Korea Program on International Agricultural (KOPIA, Pakistan) was invited to shed light on the causes, spread, effect and management of the Potato Greening and Black Heart Disease, and to present suitable remedial measures. Target audiences of the webinar were, potato exporters, progressive growers, R&D and private companies.

Dr. Khalid Farooq, Seed Potato Expert, Korea Program on International Agricultural (KOPIA, Pakistan) presented the pictorial fact sheet for Green Potatoes and Black Heart Disease. During his presentation he briefed about the symptoms, causes, biochemical reasons and consumer perception for said diseases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024