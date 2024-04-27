AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Sports

Man Utd must bolster support for Garnacho and Mainoo, says Fernandes

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:32pm

Manchester United must step up their efforts in providing the necessary support for their young players to thrive within the squad, captain Bruno Fernandes said.

Fernandes called for an encouraging environment to help academy graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho flourish, especially as expectations continue to grow at the Premier League side.

Argentina international Garnacho, 19, has become a regular starter for United, with 44 appearances this season in all competitions. The forward has scored nine goals and registered five assists.

Mainoo, 18, has made 29 appearances for United, scoring three goals and setting up another three. The midfielder also made his debut for England last month.

Chelsea’s Fernandez to miss rest of season after groin surgery

“They’ve been doing great things,” Fernandes told the club’s website. “But, when the team is playing better, it’s going to create an even better place for them to (continue their) development.

“I think the team needs to step up in certain moments to also make them feel confident to have their bad moments, their bad games, or even to let them have less pressure on themselves to be the players that have to make the difference in certain moments.

“We all know that at this club that they all expect a lot from the youngest, even more when they come from the Academy, because it’s part of the history of the club, and they have a big responsibility on their shoulders.”

United have had a mixed season, crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage and are sixth in the league standings. They have, however, reached a second successive FA Cup final.

Manager Erik ten Hag had also urged support for Marcus Rashford on Friday after the 26-year-old forward spoke out against the harsh treatment he has received online this season due to a slump in form.

Manchester United Bruno Fernandes

