AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Taylor Swift beats Beatles in race to 12th UK number one album

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2024 04:49pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: Taylor Swift topped the British music charts on Friday with ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, outselling the rest of the top ten combined and beating the Beatles for the record of fastest artist to rack up 12 UK number one albums.

‘Poets’ delivered the biggest opening week for an album in the UK in seven years, and means Swift ties Madonna for female artist with the most UK no. 1 albums in Official Albums Chart history.

“No other artist has notched up 12 no. 1 albums in such a short space of time. Taylor Swift has done it in 11 years and 6 months,” the Official Charts Company said. “This surpasses The Beatles, who managed the feat in 14 years and 1 month.”

Swift’s first single from the album ‘Fortnight’, a collaboration with Post Malone, topped the UK singles chart.

Taylor Swift named Time person of the year

‘Poets’ also topped charts in Australia and is set to do the same in the U.S.

Soon after its release last Friday, Spotify and Amazon Music said the recording was their most streamed album in a day.

On Wednesday, Spotify said ‘Poets’ was its most-streamed album in a single week, surpassing 1 billion streams.

“We’re past the stage where you can be surprised by Taylor Swift’s achievements … every time you think she’s reached a ceiling, she appears to go beyond it with the with the next release,” journalist and music industry expert Mark Sutherland said.

“She’s setting the bar so high in an era when it’s much, much harder to get that kind of universal popularity.”

Swift has been setting music industry milestones and boosting local economies with her Eras Tour, which resumes in Paris next month.

Taylor Swift, tortured poet, exorcises demons with new double album

Time magazine named her its 2023 Person of the Year, citing her musical feats and wider influence.

Swift announced ‘Poets’ in February at the Grammys, where she won a fourth Album of the Year prize for her 2022 record ‘Midnights’.

Taylor Swift The Beatles

Comments

200 characters

Taylor Swift beats Beatles in race to 12th UK number one album

March demand down 7.5pc: Govt mulling options to boost power consumption

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend WEF special meeting

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

Hamas says it received Israel's response to its ceasefire proposal

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Gold price per tola falls Rs600 in Pakistan

Yemen's Houthis say their missiles hit Andromeda Star oil ship in Red Sea

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Ukrainian air defence downs 21 of 34 Russian missiles

Read more stories