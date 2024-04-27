AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Apr 27, 2024
Gaza aid from Cyprus resumes after pause following aid worker killings

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2024 10:27am
NICOSIA: Aid shipments to Gaza from Cyprus resumed late on Friday, a Cypriot source said, with a ship carrying food to the besieged Palestinian enclave after a pause following Israel’s killing of seven aid workers.

The World Central Kitchen NGO paused aid to review its activity in the territory after the early April attack, halting the direct shipments into Gaza from Cyprus.

A small cargo vessel left the port of Larnaca on Friday night with aid donated by the United Arab Emirates, a Cypriot source said.

Biden says Israel must allow aid to Palestinians ‘without delay’

Israel’s six-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza, in response to an attack by the Hamas in southern Israel, has killed more than 34,000 people, Palestinian health authorities say, and caused a humanitarian disaster for the enclave’s more than 2 million inhabitants.

The US has started construction of a floating jetty on Gaza’s Mediterranean coast that will enable aid deliveries pre-screened in Cyprus with Israeli oversight. Once that aid reaches Gaza, it will still need to pass through Israeli checkpoints on land.

