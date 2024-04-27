SU research scholars exhibit engineering projects

HYDERABAD: The M.Phil and PhD scholars of the University of Sindh Jamshoro showcased their projects and posters at an exhibition held in the faculty of engineering & technology (FET) here on Friday.

The event organized by the faculty of engineering and technology was aimed at highlighting the talent of scholars of the M.Phil (Information Technology as well as Data Science) and PhD (IT) enrolled under the academic year 2023 and the contribution they could make to promote local industry.

Over 25 projects and posters conceived and prepared by the engineering scholars were put on display, which offered innovative engineering solutions to problems of local industry.

The projects were evaluated by Dr. Badar Munir hailing from the Department of Telecommunication Engineering, Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET), Dr. Mohsin Memon from the Department of Software Engineering, MUET, Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani and Dr. Gulsher Laghari from the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Sciences (IMCS), University of Sindh Jamshoro.

On the occasion, Dean FET Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja stressed the need for promoting technical education in the country. He said the scholars of M.Phil & PhD showcased their research skills, technologies and poster projects focusing on industrial solutions and societal problems. Director A.H.S. Bukhari Postgraduate Center of Information and Communication Technology Dr. Shahzad Memon and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

