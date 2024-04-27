AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Industries, CNG stations: SSGC announces gas holiday on 29th

Press Release Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 24-hour gas holiday for industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00 am on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system, SSGC said in its statement issued here on Friday.

Pursuant to clause # 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved SECTORAL PRIORITY ORDER, in force for gas load management, all Industries including their Power Generation Units and all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain close for twenty-four (24) hours, from 08:00am on Sunday, April 28, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, April 29, 2024.

“SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this Gas Holiday Period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least 7 days”, the company said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

