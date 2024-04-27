Shadab optimistic of bouncing back in final T20I match today

LAHORE: All-rounder Shadab Khan has expressed optimism that Team Pakistan will bounce back in the 5th and final match of T20I series against New Zealand.

The final of five matches T20I series against New Zealand will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand today here at Gadaffi stadium. Talking informally to Business Recorder at the Lobby of a local hotel where both the teams are staying, Shadab Khan said boys had worked hard and expressed the hope that they would win the final T20 match on Saturday.

The five match T20i series is 2-1 in favor of New Zealand, while the first match was washed away.

Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, who alongside Babar is one of the key cogs of Pakistan’s top order, is not included in the side due to a hamstring injury sustained when the teams faced each other in Rawalpindi.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game,” skipper Babar Azam said, adding: “But when you lose a top player like Rizwan, of course the team will miss him. Everyone has seen the way he has served Pakistan with his performances. Thankfully Rizwan’s injury isn’t that serious and he’s being given rest to recover fully as we have more series to play before the T20 World Cup [in June].”

It may be noted that Pakistan's hopes of securing a series win were dashed after their second defeat in the five-match series, leaving them with one last opportunity to level the series. New Zealand overcame a spirited challenge from Pakistan before romping to a four-run victory in the fourth T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium to take a 2-1 lead on Thursday evening.

Fast bowler William O’Rourke, who was later adjudged player of the match, returned with figures of three wickets for 27 runs in his 4 overs, while fellow seamer Ben Sears contributed two wickets for 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs as New Zealand successfully defended their total of 178 for seven by restricting Pakistan to 174 for eight.

Fakhar Zaman dominated Pakistan’s run-chase with a 45-ball 61. After his dismissal at 146 for six, Imad Wasim scored a quick-fire 22 not out off 11 balls. However, New Zealand's bowlers bowled intelligently and prevented Wasim from taking Pakistan home.

