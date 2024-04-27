Kidney, liver diseases: People urged to adopt healthy lifestyle

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has urged the people to adopt a healthy lifestyle to avoid diseases including kidney and liver diseases which are spreading fast.

While addressing the first two days International Pakistani Association of Transplantation Conference 2024 organized by Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, the minister said, “By the grace of Allah, kidney and liver transplantation started in Pakistan during the PML-N government, the credit of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute goes to Shehbaz Sharif. Before setting up of the PKLI, patients had to go abroad from Pakistan for transplant.”

DG Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Prof Dr Shahzad Anwar, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof Dr Asif Bashir, Principal General Hospital Lahore Prof Dr Sardar Zafar Al Farid, Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Prof Dr Faisal Saud Dar, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Saqib Aziz, Chairperson IPAT Raanaa, Dr Khizer Hayat Gondal and others participated.

Khawaja Salman further said that after the 18th amendment, all the provinces have become autonomous. Increasing the efficiency of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority is the urgent need of the hour, he said.

Director General Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Prof Dr Shahzad Anwar said that 750 kidney and 280 liver transplants have been done in 2023. There should be an entry of the donor in the identity card of Nadra, he said.

Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Prof Dr Faisal Saud Dar said that in Pakistan we have to reduce the burden of kidney and liver diseases.

Moreover, talking to a delegation of leading British universities at King Edward Medical University, led by Sir Steve Smith, the minister said that the standard of education system in Britain is very high. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has included the improvement in health system as her first priority. We are thankful to the people of Britain for their services in the field of education and health in Pakistan, the minister said.

The Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz said that international level education standards are being ensured in King Edward Medical University. The head of the British delegation, Sir Steve Smith, said that he had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. “We wanted to provide the best facilities in the education system to the people of Pakistan. This is our first educational visit to Pakistan. I am very impressed by the achievements of King Edward Medical University,” he said.

