NSPP Lahore holds workshop on ‘Project Management’

LAHORE: The Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) Lahore held a two-day training workshop on ‘Project Management’.

The two-day training concluded here on Friday, which was attended by 30 participants from public, private and social sectors representing the Federal government, provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), WAPDA, education sector, the Urban Unit, NESPAK, Quaid-e-Awam University, FCCI, MCB and University of Lahore amongst others, disclosed an NSPP spokesperson.

The EDI had designed the course in consultation with subject specialists and the Speakers included Dr. Ali Hussain Kazim, Director of Automotive Engineering Centre at University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, EDI Dean Ahmad Nazir Warraich, Asif Rehman Babar, Director of Construction at Central Business District Punjab, Mohsen Islam Khan, Senior Procurement Officer at Asian Development Bank, Akhuwat CEO Dr. Kamran Shams and Hassan Hameed, Director La-Gestion Consultant.

During the training, the speakers discussed various aspects of project management, including fundamental concepts and definitions, risk assessment and stakeholder engagement strategies, ensuring long-term project sustainability, comprehensive project planning and scheduling techniques, effective project execution methodologies, as well as contract administration and dispute resolution best practices.

On this occasion, EDI Dean Ahmad Nazir Warraich emphasized the need to hold a training workshop on project management to acquire up-to-date knowledge of the processes of Project Management from the initiation of a concept to its closure. He led a session focusing on stewardship and change management. He discussed the importance of aligning project goals with organizational values and objectives.

Dr. Ali Hussain Kazim provided an overview of the project lifecycle and the processes involved in project planning while Asif Rehman Babar focused intensively on cost management.

Mohsen Islam Khan highlighted the importance and features of project planning and scheduling, asserting that thorough planning reduces project risks and Dr. Kamran Shams emphasized the significance of social sector projects within the public sector and addressed the challenges and issues associated with public sector programmes.

Moreover, Hassan Hameed shared his expertise on project execution and demonstrated how IT-based monitoring can enhance project quality. He highlighted that projects in Pakistan face the challenge of delayed completion, proper monitoring during every phase can avoid cost and time overruns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024