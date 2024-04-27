100 SMEs across country: inDrive Rozgar initiative launched

KARACHI: inDrive, a leading ride-hailing company, has launched the inDrive Rozgar initiative; a groundbreaking project aimed at establishing 100 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in major cities across Pakistan. This initiative is a result of a partnership between inDrive and HANDS Pakistan, a renowned non-profit organisation.

With an investment of Rs 7.5 million from inDrive, the programme aims to empower communities and foster economic independence. The initiative will focus on creating sustainable livelihoods in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, promoting entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Sidra Kiran, PR and Communications Lead at inDrive Pakistan, emphasised the significance of the partnership, stating, We are thrilled to partner with HANDS Pakistan to launch the inDrive Rozgar initiative. This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving positive change and empowering communities in Pakistan. Through sustainable entrepreneurship, we aim to create a ripple effect of economic growth and social progress.

The inDrive Rozgar initiative is a testament to the company's dedication to giving back to the community and promoting economic development. By supporting SMEs and entrepreneurship, inDrive is taking a significant step towards creating a more prosperous and sustainable future for Pakistan.

This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, creating new job opportunities and stimulating economic growth. With the support of HANDS Pakistan, inDrive is confident that the inDrive Rozgar initiative will be a success, empowering communities and driving positive change in Pakistan.

