ATC extends pre-arrest bail of IK

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Friday extended the pre-arrest bail of former Chairman PTI Imran Khan till May 03 in cases of attacks on the Corps Commander House, Askari Tower and Shadman police station.

The court adjourned the hearing of the bail petitions without any progress due to the unavailability of the petitioner’s lead counsel, Salman Safdar.

An associate of Salman requested the court for an adjournment and court adjourned the proceedings accordingly.

