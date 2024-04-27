AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-27

ATC extends pre-arrest bail of IK

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Friday extended the pre-arrest bail of former Chairman PTI Imran Khan till May 03 in cases of attacks on the Corps Commander House, Askari Tower and Shadman police station.

The court adjourned the hearing of the bail petitions without any progress due to the unavailability of the petitioner’s lead counsel, Salman Safdar.

An associate of Salman requested the court for an adjournment and court adjourned the proceedings accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court Salman Safdar Corps Commander House Shadman Police Station

Comments

200 characters

ATC extends pre-arrest bail of IK

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories