This is apropos a letter to the editor entitled ‘US’s China containment policy’ carried by the newspaper the other day. The writer deserves commendation for initiating a well-informed debate on the subject titled above.

The Western alliance about which the learned writer has expressed his views is, in my view, specifically aimed at deterring any real or perceived Chinese move against Taiwan.

Be that as it may, the next important alliance is “Five Eyes” which boasts the membership of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand aimed at intelligence-sharing and cooperation on border security issues, including countering cyber threats and foreign interference.

In October last year the Five Eyes countries’ intelligence chiefs came together to accuse China of intellectual property theft.

In addition, the US has forged many bilateral alliances. Under one of such alliances, the US is said to be planning to help Japan create a new Japanese Self Defense Forces (SDF) by March 2025, overseeing all of the country’s military operations.

The US will match Japan’s upgrade with an upgrade of US operational command to lay the groundwork for a future unified Japanese-US command mainly to mount aggression against China.

Like Japan, the US has also forged Strategic Partnership with India aimed to deepen defense and security cooperation, promote economic ties, and address regional and global challenges, including those related to China.

But the Russia-Ukraine war and a highly volatile situation in the Middle East constitute the principal or critical point of the US’s focus.

Shehla Reza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024