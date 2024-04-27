AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-04-27

‘US’s China containment policy’

Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

This is apropos a letter to the editor entitled ‘US’s China containment policy’ carried by the newspaper the other day. The writer deserves commendation for initiating a well-informed debate on the subject titled above.

The Western alliance about which the learned writer has expressed his views is, in my view, specifically aimed at deterring any real or perceived Chinese move against Taiwan.

Be that as it may, the next important alliance is “Five Eyes” which boasts the membership of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand aimed at intelligence-sharing and cooperation on border security issues, including countering cyber threats and foreign interference.

In October last year the Five Eyes countries’ intelligence chiefs came together to accuse China of intellectual property theft.

In addition, the US has forged many bilateral alliances. Under one of such alliances, the US is said to be planning to help Japan create a new Japanese Self Defense Forces (SDF) by March 2025, overseeing all of the country’s military operations.

The US will match Japan’s upgrade with an upgrade of US operational command to lay the groundwork for a future unified Japanese-US command mainly to mount aggression against China.

Like Japan, the US has also forged Strategic Partnership with India aimed to deepen defense and security cooperation, promote economic ties, and address regional and global challenges, including those related to China.

But the Russia-Ukraine war and a highly volatile situation in the Middle East constitute the principal or critical point of the US’s focus.

Shehla Reza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Russia-Ukraine war US and China

Comments

200 characters

‘US’s China containment policy’

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories