Stable earnings power Indian shares to weekly gains

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes fell on Friday, dragged by financials, although the losses were not enough to prevent weekly gains, powered by a post-results rally in key index constituents and easing Middle East worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.67% to 22,419.95, on the day, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.82% to 73,730.16. Both the indexes snapped a five-day winning streak.

For the week, the Nifty 50 and Sensex gained about 1.25% and 1%, respectively.

“Easing geopolitical tensions in Middle East, lack of any major negative surprises from earnings, which have justified the high valuations, have helped Indian equities post weekly gains,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.

Axis Bank surged 9.83% this week, its best since October 2022, and was the top weekly gainer on the Nifty 50, after the private lender beat profit estimates in the March quarter.

Drugmaker Divi’s Laboratories logged a weekly gain of 9.39% after announcing capacity addition at its manufacturing facility at an estimated investment of 6.5-7 billion rupees.

Information technology company Tech Mahindra surged 7.43% on the day, and 7.13% this week, after the company announced a three-year business plan.

“The company’s new turnaround plan looks sensible,” analysts at HSBC said, terming Tech Mahindra’s valuation “attractive” in comparison with its peers.

