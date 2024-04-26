Task of improving patient care assigned to newly appointed MS’s

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan have assigned the task of improving patient care management to all newly appointed Medical Superintendents of various government teaching hospitals.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the new MS gentlemen have been appointed on the recommendations of the selection committee members formed under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. All newly appointed MS gentlemen will make service to humanity their motto.

He further said that even one-percent of negligence in sanitation arrangements and supply of medicines in government hospitals will not be tolerated. Allah Almighty has provided a rare opportunity to the newly appointed MS to serve the suffering humanity, he said.

He also directed that all the newly appointed MS should join and ensure uninterrupted medical facilities to the patients in the hospitals. Providing the best health facilities to the people of Punjab is one of the top priorities of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Moreover, Punjab Population Welfare Department, PRSP, RED, HAND and TCI Green Star, with the support of the Punjab Population Investment Fund, formulated an integrated policy of change in social attitudes and a series of family planning vouchers in Lahore.

A ceremony of BISP e-voucher was held in a local hotel. Senior officials of the Population Investment Fund, Department of Population Welfare, Secretary Population Salman Ijaz, CEO of PPIF, DG Saman Rai, Chairman PPIF Dr. Ijaz Nabi, General Manager Grant Amina Ikshid, Chairperson Program Yasmin Qazi, Additional Secretary Technical Naila Altaf, CEO Green Star Dr. Syed Azizul Rab attended the ceremony.

The objective of this event is to ensure provision of free family planning information and services to deserving couples of Dera Ghazi Khan division.

An e-voucher scheme has been introduced for the people of Dera Ghazi Khan division with the support of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which will encourage the adoption of family planning practices among its beneficiaries including BISP, PPIF, Population Welfare Department Punjab, Population Council, International Rescue Committee, and Development Strategy are leveraging their expertise to create a sustainable model for family planning service delivery.

Secretary of Population Welfare Salman Ejaz emphasized the promotion of public-private participation and understanding of reproductive health among the youth its requirements and its promotion.

Promoting family planning and working towards achieving the goals set for it is the need of the hour as societal demands are changing rapidly, he said. With the innovation and advancement in technology, access to information is now relatively easy, but there is a need to ensure the provision of accurate and effective information to the youth along with changing attitudes of the youth through communication.

In this regard, society also has a responsibility to facilitate the discussion on a topic like reproductive health and consider it as an important need of life. The need and importance of public-private participation in solving the problems faced by young people in accessing reproductive health information and services is the need of the hour, he added.

CEO PPIF and DG Population welfare Saman Rai said that a historic step has been taken towards the empowerment of economically disadvantaged people in Rahim Yar Khan district, by the Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF). In collaboration with various partners, an innovative model has been launched which aims to revolutionize family planning services in Rahim Yar Khan.

