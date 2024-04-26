Sherry urges PTI to priorities welfare of people

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Senate Sherry Rehman urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to prioritise the welfare of the people and their concerns, focusing on parliamentary mechanisms for protest and change instead of engaging in disruptive politics.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, she said: “President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the importance of moving the country forward through dialogue and consensus with all stakeholders. Today marks the first session of the parliamentary year in the Senate, a symbol of national unity. Therefore, efforts must be focused on playing a positive role in the House and avoiding further tensions in the country”.

Referring to the large-scale electoral fraud allegations raised by the PTI, she said that it was crucial to address difficult situations by prioritising collective interests over personal agendas. The parliament should remain a forum for constructive debate, not a battleground for personal gain.

She said, “Accusations of large-scale electoral fraud have been raised by the PTI, yet they have challenged 22 constituencies only. However, PPP had filed over 50 complaints on election day. PTI is only trying to build a political narrative to remain relevant."

The senator added that the PPP had previously extended an offer to the PTI government to form a government, but PTI is reluctant to take any responsibility.

“The PTI should prioritize the welfare of the people and their concerns, focusing on parliamentary mechanisms,” she said, adding that collaboration within parliamentary structures and committees is essential for effective governance and problem-solving.

“The PTI must avoid conveying a message of disruption and instead work towards constructive solutions for the nation's challenges,” she concluded.

