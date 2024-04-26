SRB seals restaurant, event management company for tax evasion

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) on Thursday took strict action against tax evasion, sealing the premises of a restaurant branch in DHA’s Do Darya area as well as an event management company located on Khayaban-e-Bukhari in Phase VI, DHA, Karachi.

According to details released by the SRB, the entities were found to have significantly underreported their sales figures, resulting in evasion of due amounts of Sindh Sales Tax (SST). They had also failed to file the statutorily required tax returns despite repeated notices and advice from the board. The restaurant branch did not integrate its sales with SRB’s point-of-sale invoicing system as mandated, even after multiple notices and orders from the tax authority.

The SRB stated that these actions were taken due to the consistent non-compliance by the establishments with the provisions of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011 and related rules.

The SRB reiterated its firm commitment to ensuring tax compliance across all sectors, including restaurants, cafes, caterers and event managers and warned that similar measures would continue to be taken against any service provider in Sindh found evading taxes or displaying a non-compliant attitude resulting in loss of public revenue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024