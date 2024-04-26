AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 32.9 (0.44%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By 91.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
Japan’s Nikkei falls 2pc after 3-day rally

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 2% on Thursday after a three-session rally, with technology stocks leading the retreat, while investors waited for a Bank of Japan policy decision on Friday for further direction.

The Nikkei closed 2.16% lower at 37,628.48. It had risen 2.4% on Wednesday in its biggest jump in more than a month and reclaimed the 38,000 level.

The broader Topix fell 1.74% to 2,663.53.

“The market has been volatile lately because there are many uncertainties that have changed investors’ premises,” said Kentaro Hayashi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“Inflation in the US is more persistent than expected, which has pushed US yields higher, and tensions in the Middle East have lifted oil prices.” A Nikkei volatility index, which on April 19 hit its highest since Oct. 3 at 27.82, was last at 21.50.

Chip-related shares dragged the Nikkei lower, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest falling 3.48% and 1.71%, respectively. Shin-Etsu Chemical lost 2.68%.

Technology investor SoftBank Group fell 1.96%.

Toyota Motor fell 3.34% despite the yen hitting a 34-year low.

