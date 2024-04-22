AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Bid to smuggle arms, ammunition foiled at Torkham border

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

PESHAWAR: Customs authorities on Sunday foiled a bid of smuggling of arms and ammunition from Afghanistan to Pakistan at Torkham border.

On tip off, the custom collector appraisement Amjad-ur-Rehman along with his team stop Kabul returned trucks bearing registration nos.KBL-9154 and HRT-2482 for checking.

During search 03 M16 rifles,02 Brita pistols,4000 bullets of AK 47,8000 shells of 9MM pistol,08 bolts of AK47,40 springs,05 pistol magazines and pistol without barrel were recovered, concealed in various cavities of the vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Collector, Torkham station Haseeb said that on the direction of their high-ups, they had enhanced the checking process at the crossing and foiled smuggling of the contraband items.

Two alleged criminals were apprehended and shifted to Custom House, Peshawar for further investigation, he added.

He maintained that no one will be allowed to carry out illegal activities like smuggling of arms, narcotics and others contraband items and smugglers would be close in at Torkham border.

