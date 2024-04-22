Punjab Assembly’s pre-budget session today

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to summon the pre-budget session of the Punjab Assembly, scheduled to commence on April 22, Monday (today).

As per sources, Ministry of Law has dispatched the summary for the pre-budget session to the Governor of Punjab for approval.

The pre-budget session, slated for tomorrow, will primarily focus on deliberating suggestions and recommendations for the fiscal year 2024-25 budget.

Members of the government, as well as opposition representatives, will participate in discussions regarding budget proposals and allocations.