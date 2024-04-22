Int’l Chinese Language Day celebrated

FAISALABAD: The Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad celebrated International Chinese Language Day which brought the different performances of Chinese culture.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan was the chief guest while CI Chinese Dean Dr. Zhou Changming, CI Vice Chairman/ Local Dean Prof Dr. Zahir Ahmad Zahir spoke.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the CI-UAF had completed ten years and it has produced 5000 students so far in Chinese language course. He added that CI has proved a hallmark in order to strengthen academia, research ties with Chinese institutions.

He stressed upon the need to learn from China experiences in agriculture and economic development. He said that Chinese universities were proving their mettle globally in every field.

Dr. Zhou Changming said that China-Pakistan was enjoying deepened and time-tested relations. He added that Chinese language connecting cultures through bridge of mutual learning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024