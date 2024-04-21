AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Foreigners: KATI for fool-proof security

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

KARACHI: The President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari, has called upon the government to tighten security measures for foreign residents and take decisive action against those responsible for the attack.

KATI has issued a strong condemnation of the recent attack on foreign residents in the Landhi area of Karachi, labelling it as an act against the nation.

Qandhari expressed deep concern over the incident, emphasising the need for collective efforts to thwart such anti-national activities. He commended the bravery of the policemen and guards who successfully foiled the attack, hailing them as heroes of the nation. He urged for their efforts to be recognised and appreciated, highlighting their crucial role in maintaining security and peace.

He underscored the importance of unity in defeating the conspiracy aimed at tarnishing Pakistan’s image on the global stage. He stressed the need for swift action by law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Emphasising Pakistan’s reputation for hospitality and generosity, Qandhari reiterated the country’s commitment to ensuring the safety of foreign nationals residing within its borders. He called for solidarity and vigilance in safeguarding the interests and well-being of all residents, both domestic and foreign, in Pakistan.

