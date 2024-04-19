AIRLINK 67.74 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.9%)
Middle East worries weigh down Indian shares; Infosys drags IT stocks

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 10:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares declined on Friday, tracking Asian peers, on worries of escalating tensions in the Middle East, while a post-earnings drop in software services firm Infosys pulled down information technology stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.51% at 21,883.25 as of 10:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.47% to 72,150.30.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slipped more than 2% and US stock futures also pointed 1.3% lower following media reports that Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran.

“Inflationary pressures due to elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions have dampened investor sentiment,” said Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research.

India’s benchmark indexes have lost about 3% so far this week and are set for their worst week since June 2022.

“Any escalation of tensions in Middle East or a series of disappointing earnings reports could trigger further correction,” Srivastava added.

Infosys lost 2.2%, dragging the IT index 1.4% lower.

India’s No. 2 software services exporter forecast annual revenue below expectations after missing March-quarter revenue estimates.

Indian shares extend fall as volatility rises before key earnings, general elections

Twelve of the 13 major sectors declined on the day.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps lost about 1% each.

Network 18 Media dropped 4%, while TV18 Broadcast shed 2.5%, after reporting a wider net loss in the March quarter.

The stocks were the top losers in the media index, which fell 1%.

Apollo Hospitals rose 1.2% after HSBC reiterated “buy”, citing strong growth visibility in its core hospital segment and 24/7 digital platform.

India’s volatility index rose to a one-month high.

Analysts expect volatility to remain elevated as the national elections get underway and the earnings season gains steam. Voting in phase 1 of the elections began earlier in the day.

The results will be announced on June 4.

Indian shares

