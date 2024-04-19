AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Quetta, Gwadar submerged, roads washed away as stormy rains lash Balochistan

INP Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

GWADAR: Continuous heavy rains have caused widespread destruction in Balochistan. Quetta and Gwadar submerged and mostly areas lost ground connectivity as roads and highways were washed away on Thursday.

According to the channel, continuous rainfall has been reported in Quetta and Gwadar regions since last night, leading to water entering houses, roads being closed for traffic, and disrupting daily life.

Due to the unprecedented downpour in Gwadar regions, highways also washed away and ground connectivity with Karachi and other Sindh areas was disturbed.

The SP Coastal Highway confirmed that traffic between Gwadar and Karachi has been suspended at Makran Coastal Highway near Princes of Hope as the road has been blocked by flood and other routes were also washed away.

In Quetta, it has continued to rain since last night and water entered the houses while highways and linked roads were closed for any traffic.

The downpour also badly affected the areas of Turbat, Panjgur, Noshki, Pishin, and Chaman as well. Reportedly, flooding caused roads to wash away in Chaman and rain waters entered into houses.

Intense rainfall in Ziarat, Pasni, Ormara, Jiwani, and Jhal Magsi has led to flash flooding in streams and nullahs.

According to the report, numerous settlements in these areas have been submerged, and the roofs of many houses have collapsed while ground connectivity has also been disrupted in several villages.

Karachi was also affected by the westerly rain system as it experienced downpour in areas like Metrowell and SITE, Orangi Town, and Sher Shah.

In the early morning in Lahore, the weather became pleasant due to rain in different parts of the city.

The Meteorology Department has predicted heavy rains in Sindh and Punjab for the next three days as a spell of rains is expected from April 18 to 21.

As per the met office report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also receive rain during next three days.

rains Balochistan Quetta Gwadar

