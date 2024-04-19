Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 105,209 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,148 tonnes of import cargo and 9,061 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 96,148 comprised of 11,450 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 23,606 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 2,368 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 5,290 tonnes of Wheat & 53,434 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 9,061 comprised of 3,196 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 5,865 tonnes of Cement.

Nearly, 1158 containers comprising of 969 containers import and 189 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 203 of 20’s and 248 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 135 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 57 of 20’s and 66 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 02 ships Gsl Elizabeth & Sea Fortune berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Ship sailed: Nil.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Andreas, High Trader and Al-Khor left the Port on Thursday morning while two more ships, Yangzi-31 and PGC Periklis are expected to sail on the same day.

A cargo volume of 97,132 tonnes, comprising 68,247 tonnes imports cargo and 28,885 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,591 Containers (663 TEUs Imports and 928 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Al-Mothanna, Pelagic Tarpon, Ullswater, Milaha Qatar and Express Athens & another ship, Wan Hai scheduled to load/offload Rice, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on 18th April, while two more container ships, Suape Express and Apollon-D are due arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 19th April, 2024.

