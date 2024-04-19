AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (April 18, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 17-04-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,800        235        21,035        21,735       -700/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           22,291        252        22,543        23,293       -750/-
===========================================================================

