Iran deserves a lot of praise

The Iranian attack on Israel has generated a diverse reaction in the diverse world public. According to Press TV, Iran’s official TV Channel, it was the first night since October 7 2023, when the entire population of Gaza did not sleep, not because of the fear of Israel’s air bombardment, but to celebrate the Iranian attack on Israel. Yemen, Syria and Hezbollah issued public statements declaring the Iranian attack as legitimate and an act of self defence.

The Iranian public came out on to the streets with joy and congratulated the Iranians leadership for conducting a successful operation. It was, indeed, a highly calibrated and measured Iranian attack that it carried out in response to an air strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1, resulting in the killing of senior IRGC Generals and others.

Iran mobilized its strategic military assets, preparing to turn threats into action. Iran’s military and defense experts convened to strategize and outline the objectives, scope, impact, and expected outcomes of the operation. Both civilian and military leaderships named the retaliatory strikes Operation ‘True Promise’. Iran’s leadership and its people deserve a lot of praise for humiliating not only Israel but is principal supporter, the US, through this operation.

Khadim Husain

Karachi

