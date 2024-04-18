AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-18

SECP registers Salaam Family Takaful Ltd as first-ever digital operator

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered Salaam Family Takaful Limited as the first-ever digital family takaful operator. The registration regime for digital-only insurers and dedicated micro-insurers was introduced through an amendment to the Insurance Rules, 2017, notified vide SRO 1513(I)/2022, aiming to promote digitalisation and improve customer convenience through instant provision of services.

The licensing of digital insurers in Pakistan will improve competition in the insurance market by lowering entrance barriers and providing more access to new insurance products and services. Digital insurers are expected to significantly lower policyholder costs and promote the adoption of customer-cantered international best practices. Digital insurers will offer digitised claims management, enhanced policyholder connectivity through portal-based communication, and tailored services to meet policyholders’ specific needs.

With the premium from digital channels constituting less than 1% of total industry premium, the registration is also expected to have a favourable impact on the overall industry premium from digital channels, ultimately catalyzing insurance penetration of the country towards the upward trajectory.

The notification for grant of registration to Salaam Family Takaful Limited has been issued pursuant to provisions of sub-section (1) of section 10 of the Insurance Ordinance 2000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Salaam Family Takaful Ltd

Comments

200 characters

SECP registers Salaam Family Takaful Ltd as first-ever digital operator

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

Global financial leaders vow support

WB concerned over delay in EDEIP completion for 3 Discos

APTMA tells finance minister how it looks at new IMF programme

Ministries, divisions told to surrender funds on May 15th

FCA: CPPA-G plans to ‘extract’ Rs23bn from consumers

Aurangzeb-led team to meet US official Donald Lu?

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

SAB to link surplus sugar export to price stability in country

Jul’23-Feb’24 period: SRB collection grows 33pc to Rs145.3bn YoY

Read more stories