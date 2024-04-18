Tapal Tea transits from SAP S/4HANA On-premise to RISE with SAP

KARACHI: Tapal Tea enters a strategic collaboration and moves towards digital transformation by transitioning from SAP S/4HANA On-Premise to RISE with SAP.

Tapal Tea has been an SAP customer since 2013, when it replaced Oracle with SAP ERP Central Component (ECC), and since then have invested in different SAP Line of Business (LoB) solutions such as SAP Ariba Sourcing and SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goal Management (PMGM) and Recruitment. The shift to RISE with SAP signifies a proactive approach to embrace cloud-based solutions and cutting-edge digital platforms for optimized performance and scalability.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with RISE with SAP,” said Aamir Jameel, GM IT, Tapal Tea. “This transition underscores our dedication to innovation and operational excellence. It will empower us to deliver superior products and services while fostering agility and resilience in an increasingly competitive market.”

The transition to RISE with SAP heralds a new era for Tapal Tea, enabling the organization to harness the power of cloud technology, real-time analytics, and enhanced functionalities offered by the SAP ecosystem. This evolution promises to elevate efficiency in various business functions, including supply chain management, finance, and customer engagement.

Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain & Afghanistan, said, “The move from SAP S/4HANA On-Premise to RISE with SAP represents an evolution in how businesses approach their digital transformation. RISE with SAP offers an integrated suite of solutions that not only streamlines operations but also propels businesses forward by leveraging the power of the cloud. This transition signifies a shift towards a more agile, scalable, and future-ready business environment, empowering organizations to adapt and thrive in an increasingly dynamic market landscape.”

Tapal Tea will utilize SAP’s digital core and extended solutions to transform their fundamental business processes, from production to management, to enhance efficiency and optimize every aspect of their business operations.

