Enertech leaders honoured with Sitara-e-Pakistan, Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Enertech, a Kuwaiti state-owned company, is elated to announce that two of its esteemed leaders have been honoured with the prestigious awards of Sitara-e-Pakistan and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan at an exclusive ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr (President’s Secretariat), Islamabad.

The momentous occasion was attended by ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, and family members of the recipients.

This recognition symbolises their exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to the nation of Pakistan. The accolades bestowed on the recipients represent one of the highest civilian awards officially extended by the Government of Pakistan following a highly selective and rigorous process.

Abdullah Al-Mutairi, the Chief Executive Officer of Enertech Holding Company, now holds the distinguished honor of receiving the Sitara-e-Pakistan, one of the most prestigious civilian awards in Pakistan.

Amongst the various accolades credited to Al-Mutairi in the recent past, his most notable achievement has been his pivotal role in spearheading environmentally friendly, sustainable, and dynamic projects in the domains of water, information technology, and green energy.

Al-Mutairi presently is the Vice-Chairman of the Kuwait Green Building Council and has, in recognition of his services, been acknowledged as the Energy Innovator of the Year.

With a steadfast commitment to sustainable development, Al-Mutairi continues to inspire positive change on a global scale as he actively advocates for environmentally conscious practices.

Under his leadership, Enertech Holding Company is aiming to implement additional projects related to special technology zones, green energy, and sustainable development.

“We are committed to strategic investments in Pakistan,” said Al-Mutairi.

“Our vision is to become and continue to remain a key partner with Pakistan in its growth. This commitment is based on our deep understanding and strategic relations with Pakistan. Our keen interest and investments are a testament to our confidence in Pakistan.”

Yasser Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Enertech Pakistan and Emerging Markets, has also been honoured with the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz in Pakistan, an honor that recognises his exemplary patriotism and commitment to the national and international objectives of Pakistan.

This distinguished award also acknowledges his exceptional contributions in promoting public-private partnerships, advancing digital innovation, and facilitating substantial foreign investment in Pakistan. The Sitara-e-Imtiaz underscores the magnitude of his achievements and emphasizes the importance of his role in national development.

Commenting on the recognition received from the Government of Pakistan, Malik stated “the injection of investment by EnerTech signifies a pivotal moment for the country’s economic landscape, with far-reaching implications for growth, development, and global integration”.

On the one hand, his achievement underscores Pakistan’s potential as an attractive destination for foreign capital and highlights the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investment, and on the other hand, it exhibits global sophisticated investor`s confidence in Pakistan as a secure destination for their investments.“

In addition to establishment of a digital bank, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank, and undertaking numerous other ground-breaking projects for the development of Pakistan, including Special Technology Zones in Islamabad & Karachi and Bulk Water Supply to Islamabad & Rawalpindi.

Under the guidance of Al-Mutairi and Yasser, Enertech has successfully achieved financial close of the Thar Water Supply Project – the largest water transportation project in Pakistan’s water sector – which has been a triumphant endeavor that clinched three prestigious global awards including ‘Pakistan Deal Of The Year’, ‘Most Innovative Deal Of The Year’, in each case, by Islamic Finance News and ‘Water Deal Of The Year’ by the Asset Asian Awards.