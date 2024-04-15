China stocks rise after new guidelines; HK shares drop

SHANGHAI: China stocks had a good start to the week with major indexes up as investors interpreted the new guidelines on the country’s capital market as a positive signal for the stock market. Hong Kong shares declined.

China’s securities regulator issued draft rules on Friday to strengthen the supervision of company listings, delistings and computer-driven programme trading, in a move to improve the stock market and protect investors’ interests.

UBS strategist Lei Meng believes that the updated policies would fundamentally guide the long-term healthy development of the capital market, improve the quality of listed companies and boost market confidence.