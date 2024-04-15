Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise after new guidelines; HK shares drop

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024 11:05am

SHANGHAI: China stocks had a good start to the week with major indexes up as investors interpreted the new guidelines on the country’s capital market as a positive signal for the stock market. Hong Kong shares declined.

China’s securities regulator issued draft rules on Friday to strengthen the supervision of company listings, delistings and computer-driven programme trading, in a move to improve the stock market and protect investors’ interests.

China stocks fall on shrinking trade

UBS strategist Lei Meng believes that the updated policies would fundamentally guide the long-term healthy development of the capital market, improve the quality of listed companies and boost market confidence.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.21% at 3,055.99 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.9%, with its financial sector sub-index 1.68% higher, the consumer staples sector rose 2.36%, the real estate index advanced 1.01% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 1.43%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.41% to 5,855.59, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.73% at 16,599.34.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.26%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 2.1% higher and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.91%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was 0.85% weaker, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 1.04%.

  • The yuan was quoted at 7.2386 per US dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 7.2372.

  • The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shaanxi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, up 10.13%, followed by Wolong Resources Group Co Ltd, gaining 10.07% and Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , up by 10.05%.

  • The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were SenseTime Group Inc, falling 4.55%, Li Ning Co Ltd , lost 4% and Xpeng Inc was down 3.74%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks rise after new guidelines; HK shares drop

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after early selling pressure

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

Read more stories