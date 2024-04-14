AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Pakistan Print 2024-04-14

2,400 Indian Sikhs arrive for ‘Khalsa Janam-din’, ‘Vasakhi Mela’

APP Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

LAHORE: A jubilant gathering of 2400 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived at the Wagah Border near here on Saturday, marking the commencement of festivities for Khalsa Janam-din and Vasakhi Mela 2024.

Welcomed with warmth and hospitality, the pilgrims were greeted by prominent officials including PSGPC Pardhan Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem, along with esteemed Sikh leaders such as Sardar Mampal Singh, Sardar Tara Singh, and Satwant Kaur.

Expressing gratitude towards the government of Pakistan and the Evacuee Trust Property Board, group leader Kulvant Singh and deputy party leader Amarjit Singh expressed their delight at being in Pakistan. They emphasized the significance of visiting the sacred Sikh sites in the country, highlighting the fervent desire among Sikh communities to make this pilgrimage.

Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem assured that all necessary arrangements for security, medical facilities, and other amenities had been meticulously organized under the guidance of board Chairman Arshad Farid Khan. The Gurudwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal was adorned with vibrant colors and decorations, symbolizing the spirit of the occasion. Similar preparations were completed at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and other significant Gurdwaras. The highlight of the Vasakhi Mela festivities is scheduled for April 14 at Gurudwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal, where pilgrims will gather to celebrate and partake in religious rituals. The pilgrimage, spanning ten days, will conclude on April 22, after which the Sikh devotees will return to India.

