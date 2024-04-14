Prices of essential kitchen items remain stable

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have remained stable during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price remained stable at Rs6,800 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs145 per kg. Chicken price went up from Rs17,400 per 40kg to Rs18,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs500 per kg against Rs465 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs800 per kg against Rs740 per kg; egg price remained stable at Rs6,900 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs255 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market is available at Rs1,900 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,940 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag at Rs1,870 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,900. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as mutton is available at Rs2,000 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1,200 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,000 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; powdered chilli and turmeric prices also witnessed no change as turmeric powder is being sold at Rs850 per kg and red chilli powder at Rs800 per kg. Paratha is available at Rs60, however, tandoor owners who during the month of Ramazan reduced roti price by Rs5 from Rs25 to Rs20 now have revised up the roti price to Rs25, while naan is being sold at Rs30 a piece, and a cup of tea at Rs80.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices also remained stable as the commodity is being sold at Rs300 per kg, which still is Rs56 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) set price of Rs250 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs3,750, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs5,000-5,200 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs1,250-1,450 per cylinder.

The prices of the branded spices such as Shan, National, and others witnessed no change as per pack of 39 grams spice are available at Rs130 per pack. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices also remained steady as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs12,100 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs340 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs10,100 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold a Rs260 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs8,800 against Rs9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg.

Ghee, cooking oil prices witnessed no changes as B-grade ghee, cooking oil is available at Rs5,800 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs375-390 per pack, while best quality cooking oil,ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,480 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices remained steady as best quality maash is available at Rs500 per kg, gram pulse at Rs220 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs320 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong at Rs250 per kg, and masoor at Rs280 per kg.

No changes in packed milk prices were recorded as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs220 per kg and yoghurt price at Rs250 per kg.

Detergents and bathing soaps prices remained stable as Safeguard family size pack is available Rs180, Lux at Rs130 per pack; Ariel Surf at Rs670 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market went down from Rs3,200 per 5kg to Rs3,000, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 per kg against Rs670-725 per kg, local garlic is available at Rs1,100 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs250-310 per kg, and China garlic price remained stable at Rs2,700 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs620-670 per kg.

Potato price remained stable at Rs150-300 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs40-70, tomato prices went up from Rs1,350 per basket to Rs1,750 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs180-250 per kg against Rs110-170 per kg, and onion prices remained steady at Rs600-1,100 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs140-280 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs600 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs140-150 against Rs120-125 per kg, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs180-350 per 5kg against Rs120-300 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-100 per kg against Rs35-100 per kg; tinda price is stable at Rs230 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-70 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs400 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs75-80 per kg against Rs90-100 per kg; cauliflower price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs60-70 per kg, and cabbage price went is stable at Rs350, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs1,000-1,150 per 5kg to Rs1,350-1,550 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs300-350 per kg against Rs250-300 per kg, green chilli price went up Rs170 per kg to Rs200 per kg, with increasing temperature the prices of have started going up as lemon price went up from Rs250 per kg to Rs400 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs150 to Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs55-60 per kg against Rs45-50 per kg.

Radish price is stable at Rs200 which in retail is being sold at Rs50-55 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs180-200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-60 per kg, yam price went up from Rs1,100 per 5kg to Rs1, 300 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs250-280 per kg against Rs230-250 per kg, peas price is stable at Rs400-450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-120 per kg and fresh bean price went down from Rs900 per 5kg to Rs700 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs170-190 per kg against Rs210-225 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs400 per kg against Rs380 and normal at Rs350 per kg, Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs225-300 per kg against Rs200-250 per kg, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs170-230 per kg against Rs130-180 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs100-200 per kg. Bananas’ are available in the range of Rs140-300 per dozen, guava prices went down from Rs150-270 per kg to Rs120-240 per kg; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs90-350 per dozen against Rs65-300 per dozen with special kinnow at Rs350 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality kinnow at Rs90 per dozen. Strawberries are being sold in the range of Rs100-230 per kg against Rs220-250 per kg, and melon at Rs100-200 per kg against Rs60-150 per kg.

Traders told this correspondent that prices of vegetables and fruits are relatively high as wholesale market over the past four days remain closed which created shortage of vegetables and fruits but from Sunday (today), the vegetables and fruit prices will stabilize.

Various people talking to this correspondent have said that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments in the past six years, the consumers were at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

They said that after a long time in some markets these officials have started monitoring the prices as a result at least overcharging has reduced, urging the government to strictly enforce official price list which daily and weekly is prepared in consultation the traders unions.

However, Business Recorder also observed that there is still a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

