12 Pakistani technicians receive geodetic datum training in China

APP Published 13 Apr, 2024 03:49am

BEIJING: The second technical training for establishing new generation national geodetic datum of Pakistan was recently completed.

Some 12 Pakistani technicians participated in the course to improve and update their knowledge and technology of surveying and mapping.

In 2011, the Pakistani government requested assistance from the Chinese government to establish a Next-Generation Geodetic Datum of Pakistan.

This Geographic Information System mapping and surveying project is expected to encourage research and innovation in the fields of economy and society.

Its linkages would promote cooperation between science and technology, public institutions and government agencies.

In May 2017, the Chinese and Pakistani governments signed letters of exchange and the Chinese government pledged financial support for the project.

According to the organizer, geodetic datum provides an essential spatial reference framework for mapping and construction activities along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, ensuring accuracy and alignment with project objectives.

This training course has equipped a team of professionals with expertise in mapping technology, leading to the strengthening of bilateral relations and propelling both countries to a more advanced stage of innovative development.

The organizer invited experts and technicians from the First Institute of Oceanography of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), National Geomatics Centre of China, and the third geodetic survey team of MNR to teach Pakistani students.

Sichuan Bureau of Surveying, Mapping and Geoinformation provided support services for the trainees throughout the course.

This course will establish a solid foundation for Pakistan to implement real-time navigation and positioning services, 3D construction of real scenes, development of a national basic geographic information system, and establishment of a national geographic information public service platform in the future, as stated by the organizer.

