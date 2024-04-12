Russian rouble weakens against the US dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the US dollar on Friday. By 0721 GMT), the rouble was 0.33% lower at 93.57 to the dollar after trading in a range of 93.205 to 93.728.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.02% to 99.98 and dropped 0.26% to 12.89 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 0.9% to $90.55 a barrel.

Russian rouble firms slightly against the US dollar

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.03% to 1,161.98.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.36% to 3,451.41.