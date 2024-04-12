AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars steady, but poised for weekly losses

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 11:35am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars held overnight gains on Friday, although they were still set for weekly losses after an upside surprise in US inflation fuelled doubts about rate cuts abroad and at home.

The Aussie hovered around $0.6539, having bounced 0.4% overnight to as high as $0.6553.

It, however, met resistance at the 200-day moving average of $0.6543 and is set for a weekly loss of 0.6%. The kiwi dollar lingered near $0.5999, after also gaining 0.4% overnight to as much as $0.6015.

It is headed for a weekly drop of 0.2%, with the fall being checked by still hawkish guidance from its central bank that policy needs to be restrictive for a sustained period.

The two got a respite overnight as US producer price data did not make for a nasty surprise, calming fears of a resurgence in inflation that triggered a sea change in interest rate expectations in both the US and Down Under.

Swaps have pushed back the timing of a first rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia to December with an implied probability of just 77%, meaning they were not sure of even one cut this year.

New Zealand dollar pops higher as RBNZ holds the line

Analysts at ANZ said they do not think there are many local conclusions to draw from the US CPI report, but it is a reminder that Australia’s path to within-target inflation is unlikely to be linear.

“As a result, we think it will be some time before the first RBA easing, and we continue to favour November for that first cut,” they said in a note to clients on Friday. Australian bonds were set for heavy weekly losses.

Three-year bond futures plunged 20 ticks this week to 96.15, the lowest since mid-February.

Ten-year bonds dropped 19 ticks to 95.70. In New Zealand, all eyes are on the consumer inflation report due on Wednesday for clues on Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s interest rate path.

Traders, who had priced in August being the most likely month for any rate cut, now expect a move in October.

Total easing expected this year has been slashed to 43 basis points, compared with 60 bps before the US CPI data.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars steady, but poised for weekly losses

IMF chief sees inflation dropping further in 2024, not yet fully defeated

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Oil rebounds on Mideast tensions but set for weekly loss

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in south

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

US to consider concerns about China’s Brite in trade sanction decisions

Read more stories