World

EU finance ministers to discuss Ukraine reform plans, sources say

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2024 03:44pm

BERLIN: EU finance ministers will discuss in Luxemburg this week reform plans and an investment agenda submitted by Ukraine in a bid by Kyiv to secure funding, sources in the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry sources said they welcomed that Ukraine was “so ambitious” in its approach. Ukraine has identified 15 key areas and 69 reform plans, according to the sources, who did not go into further detail.

EU Finance Ministers back Georgieva for second term at IMF

The European Union’s Ukraine Facility has a total budget of 50 billion euros ($54.29 billion) for the period from 2024 to 2027.

Financial support in the form of grants, which make up one third of the facility, and loans, the remaining two thirds, are to be provided based on the implementation of reforms in Ukraine.

