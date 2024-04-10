Law & Justice Commission notes: ‘Service matters constitute 83pc of total pending cases’

ISLAMABAD: The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan noted that service matters in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Banking Courts and Federal Service Tribunal constitute 83 per cent of total pending cases.

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan has prepared a report depicting the performance of Administrative Tribunals and Special Courts (ATSC) for the year 2023.

There are 324 Administrative Tribunals and Special Courts working under the administrative control of federal and provincial governments, which include 120 in Punjab, 101 in Sindh, 58 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 23 in Balochistan, and 18 in Islamabad.

The relevant federal and provincial governments need to streamline the working of the courts for a reduction in pendency in order to provide expeditious justice sector service delivery.

Considering the number of pending cases, it can be seen that the net number has increased from 160,697 cases to 163,211 cases which shows an increase of around two per cent. According to the report, 135,824 fresh cases were instituted and 137,316 cases were decided.

The report further provides a jurisdiction-wise break-up. According to the report, 145 ATSCs are functioning under federal jurisdiction while 179 ATSCs are functioning under provincial jurisdiction.

In the ATSCs functioning under the Federal Jurisdiction, the number of cases pending adjudication increased by 5.7 per cent their net pendency increased from 121,225 to 128,111 cases during the year. The overall fresh institution at this tier was 78,652 cases while 74,384 cases were decided.

Conversely, the situation is slightly better in the 179 ATSCs functioning under the provincial jurisdiction. Altogether the number of cases pending adjudication reduced by 11 per cent. The net pendency reduced to 35,100 cases from 39,472 cases. During the year 57,172 fresh cases were filed while 6,2932 cases were decided.

Similarly, in the provincial courts, the pendency of Anti-Corruption Courts, Consumer Courts, Provincial Service Tribunals, and Labour Courts constitute 82 per cent of total pending cases.

