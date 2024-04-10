Hospital named after Allama Iqbal’s mother renamed?

LAHORE: A citizen has approached the Lahore High Court against attribution of government buildings, parks, and hospitals to politicians, ruling elites and feudal lords.

The petitioner Mashkoor Hussain alleged that Imam Bibi Maternity Hospital, Sialkot, which was named after the mother of national poet Dr. Allama Iqbal, has been renamed after the late father of Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif as Khawaja Safdar Hospital.

The petitioner also furnished a list of 23 public places, hospitals, and schools named after different politicians including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He argued that the public institutions and infrastructures are not the property of the government and there is no logic in naming or renaming the public places after the politicians and others.

He, therefore, asked the court to declare the naming or renaming any street, road, government institute, town, or city after the name of any individual as illegal.

