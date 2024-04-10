Faysal Funds recognised as Shariah-Compliant Asset Management Company

KARACHI: Faysal Funds proudly announces its official recognition as Pakistan’s premier certified Shariah-Compliant Asset Management Company, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s financial landscape.

Following the issuance of the prestigious Shariah Compliance Certificate by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Faysal Funds stands as a beacon of integrity, commitment, and innovation in the realm of Shariah-compliant asset management.

Commenting on this historic achievement, Nadir Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Faysal Funds, expressed profound gratitude to the company’s loyal investors, whose firm trust and support have propelled Faysal Funds to the forefront of the industry.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as Pakistan’s first Certified Shariah-Compliant Asset Management Company. This milestone not only reflects our steadfast commitment to Islamic values but also underscores our vision to pioneer excellence and set new benchmarks in Shariah-compliant asset management within Pakistan,” Rahman remarked.

