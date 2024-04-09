AIRLINK 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
CNERGY 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
DFML 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.17%)
DGKC 69.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.81%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.86%)
FFBL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.83%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.7%)
HUBC 127.36 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.64%)
OGDC 127.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.76%)
PAEL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.85%)
PIAA 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
PPL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.68%)
PRL 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.62%)
PTC 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.17%)
SEARL 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-3.83%)
SNGP 65.57 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.53%)
SSGC 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.2%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 7,268 Increased By 52 (0.72%)
BR30 23,577 Increased By 45.1 (0.19%)
KSE100 70,139 Increased By 519.3 (0.75%)
KSE30 23,109 Increased By 198.7 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 11:05am

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 277.85, a gain of Re0.10 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee remained largely stable to settle at 277.95 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, inflows of workers remittance recorded a healthy growth of 31% in March 2024 compared to February 2024, the central bank reported on Monday.

According to SBP, the country received workers’ remittances amounting to $3 billion during March 2024 compared to $2.25 billion in February 2024, an increase of $750 million.

Remittances in March are the highest monthly inflows in 22 months.

Internationally, the US dollar was tentative on Tuesday as it failed to get a meaningful boost from a rise in US Treasury yields, though that kept pressure on the yen which languished near multi-decade lows and left traders on alert for any signs of intervention.

Despite a rise in US Treasury yields the dollar has failed to draw meaningful support as traders reassess their expectations of the pace and scale of Federal Reserve rate cuts priced in by markets for later this year.

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback languished near a two-week low at 104.13.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday after hopes diminished that negotiations between Israel and Hamas would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and ease tension in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $90.66 a barrel by 0330 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 21 cents higher at $86.64.

A fresh round of Israel-Hamas ceasefire discussions in Cairo had ended a multi-session rally on Monday, leading Brent to its first decline in five sessions and WTI to its first in seven on the prospect that geopolitical risks could ease.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices interbank market Kibor interbank rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Dollar buying and selling interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 70,000 as buying spree continues at PSX

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

Newly-elected senators take oath

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Chocolate ingredient: 20pc customs duty imposed on import

Anti-theft, recovery drive: FIA deputes senior officers at 10 Discos

March worker remittances record growth of 31pc MoM

Read more stories