AIRLINK 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.11%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
DFML 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
DGKC 69.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.29%)
FCCL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
FFBL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.93%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 110.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
HUBC 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.58%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
OGDC 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.62%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.25%)
PIAA 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.49%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.83%)
PPL 112.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
PTC 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.28%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-3.85%)
SNGP 65.52 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.46%)
SSGC 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
TPLP 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.72%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 7,271 Increased By 55.3 (0.77%)
BR30 23,595 Increased By 62.3 (0.26%)
KSE100 70,199 Increased By 579.1 (0.83%)
KSE30 23,136 Increased By 224.9 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices turn higher as Middle East ceasefire hopes wane

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2024 10:25am

BEIJING: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after hopes diminished that negotiations between Israel and Hamas would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and ease tension in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $90.66 a barrel by 0330 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 21 cents higher at $86.64.

A fresh round of Israel-Hamas ceasefire discussions in Cairo had ended a multi-session rally on Monday, leading Brent to its first decline in five sessions and WTI to its first in seven on the prospect that geopolitical risks could ease.

But then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday an unspecified date had been set for Israel’s invasion of the Rafah enclave in Gaza, “ending the hopes that briefly gripped the market yesterday that geopolitical tensions in the region might be easing,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst with IG, wrote in a note.

Hamas said early on Tuesday that Israel’s proposal it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators did not meet any of the demands of Palestinian factions. But Hamas said it would study the proposal before responding to the mediators.

Oil falls on ME ceasefire talks

The market is continuing to weigh the risk of a disruption to oil supply. An Iranian response to Israel’s suspected attack on its consulate in Syria “could drag the oil market into the conflict, after being largely unimpacted since Hamas’s attack on Israel,” ANZ analysts said in a client note.

Tehran said last week that it would take revenge after an airstrike that killed two of its generals and five military advisors in Damascus, although Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The positive geopolitical risk premium is indeed supporting the current medium-term uptrend phase of oil,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA in Singapore.

Meanwhile, broader fundamentals are supportive of prices, the ANZ analysts said. India’s fuel demand hit a record high in the 2024 fiscal year driven by higher gasoline and jet fuel consumption, data showed on Monday. An improvement in Chinese manufacturing activity announced last week is expected to boost fuel demand.

This week, the market will be watching inflation data due from the U.S. and China for further signals on the economic direction of the world’s top two oil consumers.

In the Americas, Mexico’s state oil company Pemex said it would reduce crude exports by 330,000 barrels per day so it can supply more to domestic refineries, cutting the supply available to the company’s U.S., European and Asian buyers by one-third.

Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil oil industry

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices turn higher as Middle East ceasefire hopes wane

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 70,000 as buying spree continues at PSX

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

Newly-elected senators take oath

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Chocolate ingredient: 20pc customs duty imposed on import

Anti-theft, recovery drive: FIA deputes senior officers at 10 Discos

March worker remittances record growth of 31pc MoM

Read more stories