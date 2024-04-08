AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge lower on Middle East ceasefire talks

Reuters Published April 8, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 05:14pm

LONDON: Oil drifted lower on Monday after Israel withdrew more soldiers from Gaza and committed to fresh talks on a potential ceasefire in the six-month conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures dropped 90 cents or 1%, to $90.27 a barrel by 1000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 86 cents, or about 0.9%, at $86.05.

Oil prices had gained about 4% last week on escalating geopolitical tensions.

Israel said on Sunday it had withdrawn more soldiers from southern Gaza, leaving only one brigade. The country has been reducing numbers in Gaza since the start of the year to relieve reservists and is under growing pressure from allies to improve the humanitarian situation.

Meanwhile, ceasefire talks were revived as Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt for talks ahead of the Eid holidays, though a Hamas official on Monday said no progress was made at a new round of talks.

Among factors affecting oil’s demand outlook, a U.S. employment report on Friday suggested the economy ended the first quarter on solid ground, which could prompt the Federal Resrve to delay cuts to interest rates this year.

Oil prices climb on supply risk

Investors will be scouring consumer price index data from the U.S. and China this week for further clues on the timing of possible Fed cuts and to gauge the economic health of the world’s top two oil consumers.

The market at present does not have enough about it physically to warrant a charge beyond $90 a barrel to $100, said John Evans at broker PVM.

“But given the tinderbox nature of the current geopolitical crisis arenas of the Middle East and Ukraine/Russia and a keener interest from big money, the downside potential is also limited at present,” he added.

Goldman Sachs Gaza Oil WTI Brent crude oil Israel and Hamas ceasefire in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices edge lower on Middle East ceasefire talks

Record high: bulls push KSE-100 beyond 69,500 with 1,203-point gain

‘Panama Papers’ trial to begin eight years after tax scandal

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

OGDCL discovers tight gas reserves in Sindh

Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan: PTCL says IFC approves $400mn debt financing

2023: Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs10.07bn in losses as sales plunge

Gold extends record rally, gains Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Muslims face dwindling representation in Modi’s India

IP gas pipeline project: Work begins ahead of Iran president’s visit

Read more stories