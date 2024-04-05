AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United’s shocking defeat to Chelsea

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 11:09am

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag expressed frustration and blamed costly mistakes and poor decision-making for his side conceding two stoppage-time goals against Chelsea to lose 4-3 on Thursday.

Ten Hag said his team deserved to win at Stamford Bridge, after rallying from a two-goal deficit with a brace from Alejandro Garnacho and a goal from Bruno Fernandes.

Individual errors, however, led them to defeat just a few days after his team conceded a last-gasp equaliser to Brentford in a 1-1 draw to move further away from a top-four Premier League finish.

Man U now sits at sixth with 48 points.

“I had the feeling we were dominating the game, got ourselves into a winning position, scoring great goals,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“Then, in stoppage time, we didn’t manage to win. Of course it’s frustrating. “We made individual errors that cost us the game. The players know their jobs and they didn’t make the right decisions. We have to read when to keep the ball, to pass, move and switch the play when we are winning.

“In five days we dropped five points. That is unacceptable. We gave away a game we should have won.”

Ten Hag urges United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win

The Dutch manager said injury absences of key players have dampened his team’s performance, but he is confident his players will step up on Sunday when they host leaders Liverpool.

“(Raphael) Varane, (Jonny) Evans, Also Casemiro we have to take off. That doesn’t help. You need these types to show leadership and what to do,” he said. “I don’t know if they will play on Sunday. The team will be there on Sunday. They have character. They showed it today, fighting ourselves into the game.”

