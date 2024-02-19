AIRLINK 54.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.86%)
Ten Hag urges United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 10:45am

Manchester United must become more clinical in front of goal and put teams to the sword, manager Erik ten Hag said after his side squandered a host of chances in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town.

United, who are sixth, have won their last four league games but three of those wins have been by one-goal margins.

Two early goals from striker Rasmus Hojlund put United in the driver’s seat on Sunday but after Carlton Morris halved the deficit in the 14th minute at Kenilworth Road Ten Hag’s side were unable to restore their two-goal cushion.

The Dutchman told reporters United had been “fragile” at times after failing to kill the game off.

“We missed some really massive chances and we should have scored and we know that,” he added.

“On the other hand, Luton Town have lost games this season, but only two times by more than two, so it is not easy here.

Ten Hag under scrutiny as Man Utd fight for Champions League survival

“The way we started was perfect and that’s the way we want to do it, it was a perfect game plan but the only thing we didn’t do is be more clinical in front of goal.

“We must score more goals because today we could have easily scored five goals.”

United next host Fulham on Sunday before travelling to Nottingham Forest for a fifth-round FA Cup tie.

