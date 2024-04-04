Hafiz Naeem elected new chief of Jamaat-e-Islami

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Thursday was elected as the new chief (emir) of the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) for a five-year term, JI said in a post on X.

Hafiz Naeem will serve the party as sixth chief from April 2024 to April 2029.

He was previously serving as the chief of the party’s Karachi chapter.

Hafiz Naeem gained widespread attention after he relinquished his provincial assembly seat, PS-129, from Karachi in February 8 elections. Naeem claimed then that it was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supported candidate Saif Bari who won on PS-129, not him.