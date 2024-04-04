AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-04-04

Toll rises to 16 in Israeli strike on Iran’s Damascus consulate

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

BEIRUT: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Wednesday that the death toll from an Israeli air strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus this week had risen to 16.

The raid destroyed the consular annex of the embassy, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard saying two of its high-level commanders were among seven of its personnel killed.

“The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Iranian embassy annex has risen to 16,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the British-based Observatory, which had previously given a toll of 14.

He said the dead included eight Iranians, five Syrians and one member of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group — all of them fighters.

Two civilians, a woman and her son, were also killed, the Observatory added.

The Observatory said one of the dead, named as Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, had served as leader of the Revolutionary Guard Corps’ overseas Quds Force for Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.

human rights Rami Abdel Rahman Israeli strike

Comments

200 characters

Toll rises to 16 in Israeli strike on Iran’s Damascus consulate

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

President, army chief take stock of security situation

CJP hints at full court to hear IHC judges’ complaint

CJP, 4 other SC judges too receive ‘anthrax-laced’ letters

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

Federal ministers: PM allocates additional portfolios

‘Reserved seats issue’: PHC issues contempt notice to KP PA speaker, deputy speaker

NLC trucks reach Dushanbe with potato shipment

Read more stories