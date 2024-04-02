AIRLINK 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.18%)
HUBC 121.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.73%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.43%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.41 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.29%)
SNGP 60.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.33%)
SSGC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 6,904 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 22,304 Decreased By -116.5 (-0.52%)
KSE100 66,899 Increased By 102.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 21,973 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian shares up, dollar firms as rate cut wagers fade

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2024 12:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks rose on Tuesday and the dollar firmed, keeping the yen pinned near the 152-per-dollar levels that has traders worried about possible intervention, as expectations that the Federal Reserve was close to cutting interest rates faded.

Data on Monday showed US manufacturing grew for the first time in 1-1/2 years in March as production rebounded sharply and new orders increased, highlighting the strength of the economy and casting doubts on the timing of Fed rate cuts.

The robust manufacturing data sent yields on US Treasuries higher, with two-year and 10-year yields climbing to two-week peaks, boosting the dollar.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.65% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei reclaimed the 40,000 points mark and was last up 0.41%.

The yen was last at 151.715 per dollar, not too far from the 34-year low of 151.975 it touched last week, with traders keenly watching for hints of intervention from Japanese authorities.

“The continued run of robust US data is making the lives of Japanese currency officials attempting to support the yen increasingly uncomfortable,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

“It also means that a smoothing event (physical intervention) is unlikely to occur until after the 152.00 level breaks.”

Tokyo intervened in the currency market in 2022, first in September and again in October, as the yen slid toward 152 to the dollar, levels last seen in 1990.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that authorities were ready to take appropriate action against excessive currency market volatility, without ruling out any options.

Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate cut delay

Chinese stocks were mixed, with the blue chip index largely flat while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up more than 2%, catching gains as the financial hub reopened after a public holiday on Monday.

China stocks logged their biggest daily gain in a month on Monday, after the latest manufacturing activity data signalled that the economy’s recovery is gaining traction.

Overnight, S&P 500 kicked off the first session of the second quarter on a quiet note, weighed by worries over the timing of interest rate cuts after stronger-than-expected manufacturing data pushed Treasury yields higher.

The index had clocked the biggest first quarter percentage gain in five years.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes eased 2.4 basis points to 4.305% in Asian hours, having touched a two week high of 4.337% in the previous session.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, slipped 2.5 basis points to 4.693% on Tuesday, not far from the near two-week high of 4.726% touched in the previous session.

The elevated yields broadly lifted the dollar, with the euro down 0.11% to $1.0731 and sterling last at $1.2541, down 0.07% on the day.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was 0.038% higher at 105.05, just shy of the four-and-a-half month high of 105.07 it touched on Monday after the stronger-than-expected data.

Markets are now pricing in a 61% chance of the Fed cutting rates in June, compared with 70% a week earlier, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

They are also pricing in 68 basis points of cuts this year, lower than the 75 basis points they projected last week.

“Markets may have over-reacted to the blowout ISM manufacturing numbers, considering the Fed chair Powell’s insistence on dialing back policy restraint later this year,” said Nicholas Chia, Asia macro strategist at Standard Chartered.

“If core PCE inflation eases to 2.5%-2.6% by the June meeting, rate cuts could be in play which open the door to mild USD weakness.

The risk is that the Fed fails to reach unanimity on cuts, providing another leg up to US yields and the USD.“

In commodities, US crude rose 0.3% to $83.96 per barrel and Brent was at $87.72, up 0.34% on the day, aided by signs of improved demand and rising Middle East tensions.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $2,248 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $2,265.49 on Monday.

asian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Asian shares up, dollar firms as rate cut wagers fade

Intra-day update: rupee marginally up against US dollar

Polling underway to elect 30 senators

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 24.94pc to $17.03bn YoY

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreigners working for celebrity chef's NGO

Oil gains on expectations for higher demand and as Middle East concerns rise

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

SNGPL urges PD to help ensure clearance of dues

Read more stories