AIRLINK 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.87%)
FCCL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.03%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 104.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.58%)
HUBC 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.82%)
OGDC 119.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.18%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-7.16%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 105.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
PTC 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
SEARL 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.13%)
SNGP 60.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
TPLP 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
TRG 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.42%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.21%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,899 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 22,366 Decreased By -55.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 66,716 Decreased By -80 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,947 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rebound in Japan’s Nikkei limited by currency intervention risk

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2024 10:02am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday, briefly scaling 40,000 points as traders bought on the dip before easing back due to the risk of currency intervention by the central bank.

The Nikkei was up 0.13% at 39,853.20 at the midday break, bouncing back after profit-booking pushed it to a two-week low on Monday.

The index is up about 19% this year and scaled the 40,000 mark to record highs last month. Traders took advantage of the drop in the previous session to buy stocks, boosting many big-name companies.

Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing was up 0.3% and chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron gained 3.2%.

Technology-related stocks were the largest lift to the index, receiving a tailwind from their US peers as the AI frenzy continued to boost the US semiconductors index.

Chip-testing equipment maker Lasertec and Shin-Etsu Chemical, which manufactures semiconductor silicon products, rose 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively.

The yen’s weakness, which boosts exporters’ profits, was a double-edged sword as the risk of currency intervention weighed on the overall index, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Tokyo shares close lower on profit-taking

“If the yen were to appreciate rapidly due to intervention, there is a strong possibility that the Nikkei could fall.”

That’s created a “heightened sense of caution,” which could make it difficult for the index to keep in the 40,000-point range for now, Ichikawa said.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that authorities were ready to take appropriate action against excessive currency market volatility, without ruling out any options.

The broader Topix was down 0.2%.

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Rebound in Japan’s Nikkei limited by currency intervention risk

Intra-day update: rupee marginally up against US dollar

Polling underway to elect 30 senators

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 24.94pc to $17.03bn YoY

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

SNGPL urges PD to help ensure clearance of dues

Rehabilitation of Tunnel 5 gates of Tarbela Dam: World Bank asks Wapda to seek Rs80bn allocation in budget

Tariff petition: PPIB for excluding certain projects from Nepra application

Read more stories