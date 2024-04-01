AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.96%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
MLCF 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
OGDC 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIAA 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-6.79%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
PPL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.33%)
PTC 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.57%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
SNGP 61.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.34%)
SSGC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
TELE 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TRG 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.62%)
UNITY 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 6,907 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.18%)
BR30 22,475 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.48%)
KSE100 66,806 Decreased By -199.4 (-0.3%)
KSE30 21,977 Decreased By -73 (-0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan Q1 big manufacturers’ mood down, seen falling further ahead

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 10:36am

TOKYO: Japanese big manufacturers’ business confidence worsened in the three months to March compared with the previous quarter, the Bank of Japan’s closely-watched tankan survey showed on Monday.

The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment stood at plus 11 in the first quarter, versus plus 10 seen by economists in a Reuters poll, the March tankan survey showed.

The index for June was seen at plus 10, below plus 11 seen by economists.

Japan’s factory activity expands for first time in 7 months

The survey also showed big firms plan to raise their capital spending by 4.0% in the financial year to March 2025, following a 11.5% increase expected for last fiscal year.

Bank of Japan's Japan Q1 Japan manufacturers

Comments

200 characters

Japan Q1 big manufacturers’ mood down, seen falling further ahead

PM sets targets for MoF, other ministries

Intra-day update: rupee moves marginally higher against US dollar

July-March: FBR surpasses Rs6,707bn collection target

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

Oil rises as investors bet on tighter supply, China’s economy

MoI&P asked to settle impasse with provinces: Selling ‘un-needed’ imported urea becomes new headache for govt

Refund of coercively/illegally recovered amount: Taxpayers are not obliged to follow procedural requirements: IHC

PALSP urges govt to stop steel smuggling during Eid holidays

Read more stories